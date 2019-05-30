Theatre, TIFM and Warfield Day coming up

Community
• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. A tale of two young star-crossed lovers whose feuding families are determined to keep them apart. Runs again Saturday, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Warfield Community Hall, 8 a.m. Pancake breakfast kicks off Warfield Day. Family-friendly event runs all day. For more info visit warfield.ca.
• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Fresh produce, home baking/gluten free, handcrafted items, entertainment and more.
• Saturday, Castlegar Complex, 2 p.m. Ceremonial Annual Review for Air and Sea Cadets from Trail, Castlegar and Nelson. All welcome to attend and celebrate the region’s young cadets and their achievements.
• Sunday, Gyro Park, 9 a.m. registration opens for Kidney Foundation’s annual Kidney Walk in Trail. Walk starts at 10 a.m. Help raise funds and hope for people living with kidney disease.
• Monday, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 1:30 p.m. Senior Citizens Association Branch 47 holding a general membership meeting. All members encouraged to attend. Entrance 925 Portland Street. For info call Darlene McIsaac at 250.368.9790.
• Wednesday, VISAC Gallery, 6:30 p.m. Community gathering for Lower Columbia Unitarians. What does it mean to be a people of beauty? How can we find beauty in everyday moments? Call 250.368.8856 for more info or email lowercolumbianunitarians@gmail.com.
• Wednesday, Trail Memorial Centre, 6 p.m. Community Safety Insights, Public Roundtable Discussion. Led by facilitator Gordon A. McIntosh, two-hour open meeting to obtain hopes and concerns of citizens with respect to community safety.
Gallery
• Friday, Kootenay Gallery, 10 a.m. doors open for the 29th Annual West Kootenay Camera Club Show. Opening Gala starts at 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 5:30 p.m. Opening reception for JL Crowe Art Show. All invited to celebrate art made by students. Event runs until 8:30 p.m.