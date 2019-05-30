Theatre, TIFM and Warfield Day coming up

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from May 30 to June 5

Community

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. A tale of two young star-crossed lovers whose feuding families are determined to keep them apart. Runs again Saturday, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Warfield Community Hall, 8 a.m. Pancake breakfast kicks off Warfield Day. Family-friendly event runs all day. For more info visit warfield.ca.

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Fresh produce, home baking/gluten free, handcrafted items, entertainment and more.

• Saturday, Castlegar Complex, 2 p.m. Ceremonial Annual Review for Air and Sea Cadets from Trail, Castlegar and Nelson. All welcome to attend and celebrate the region’s young cadets and their achievements.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 9 a.m. registration opens for Kidney Foundation’s annual Kidney Walk in Trail. Walk starts at 10 a.m. Help raise funds and hope for people living with kidney disease.

• Monday, Trail Seniors’ Centre, 1:30 p.m. Senior Citizens Association Branch 47 holding a general membership meeting. All members encouraged to attend. Entrance 925 Portland Street. For info call Darlene McIsaac at 250.368.9790.

• Wednesday, VISAC Gallery, 6:30 p.m. Community gathering for Lower Columbia Unitarians. What does it mean to be a people of beauty? How can we find beauty in everyday moments? Call 250.368.8856 for more info or email lowercolumbianunitarians@gmail.com.

• Wednesday, Trail Memorial Centre, 6 p.m. Community Safety Insights, Public Roundtable Discussion. Led by facilitator Gordon A. McIntosh, two-hour open meeting to obtain hopes and concerns of citizens with respect to community safety.

Gallery

• Friday, Kootenay Gallery, 10 a.m. doors open for the 29th Annual West Kootenay Camera Club Show. Celebrate all the talented photographers and over 280 photos entered into this year’s competition. Opening Gala starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 5:30 p.m. Opening reception for JL Crowe Art Show. All invited to celebrate art made by students of JL Crowe Secondary School . Event runs until 8:30 p.m.

Upcoming

• June 6, Trail Cenotaph, 6 p.m., Trail Legion will hold a ceremony to honour the 75th anniversary of D-Day. All welcome.

• June 8, Montrose Community Hall, 8 a.m. Family Fun Day kicks off with a pancake breakfast. Parade 11 a.m., events throughout the day, food concession open as well as steak and hamburger dinner. More details to come.

• June 8, Beaver Falls Lions Park, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Beaver Valley Lions 5th annual Spring Market. Home-based business and garage sale. Vendors needed, tables $10. Call Bev at 250.367.9552 for info or email mrst1@shaw.ca.

• June 13, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park kicks off with Trail Maple Leaf Band, Trail Pipe Band and Scotties School of Highland Dance. Entrance by donation, perfect opportunity to get outside an listen to live music.