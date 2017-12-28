Theatre shuttered at Langley City’s casino

The last event at the theatre will be held on Dec. 31.

Renovations to the casino, shown in this design from 2016, include closing the theatre and expanding restaurants.

The Summit Theatre at Langley’s Cascades Casino will be closing to make way for a bingo hall.

“The New Year’s Eve celebrations will be the last event in the theatre,” said Tanya Gabara, spokesperson for Gateway Casinos.

Gateway Casinos already owned the Playtime Gaming bingo facility nearby in Langley Township, and bingo operations are expected to be move from that facility to Cascades, she explained. The old Playtime facility will shut down after the move.

The shuttering of the 400-seat Summit Theatre will eliminate one of the few performing arts spaces in the Langleys.

“It’s a shame that there’s an entire factor being lost there,” said Langley City Mayor Ted Schaffer.

He noted that City approval was not required for the change to the Cascades.

Rob Warwick of Rock.It Boy Entertainment has booked hundreds of acts, including a large number of tribute bands and singers, into Cascades through the years. He said he will still be doing some shows in the ballroom, and at other Gateway properties, but he’ll also be doing more shows at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

In 2016, Gateway Casinos announced a major renovation that would include 23,000 square feet being added to the Cascades, including 3,000 square feet to the casino floor.

Gabara said there will still be opportunities for live performances at the casino, including in the ballroom and at the Match restaurant, which has live entertainment or DJing on Friday and Saturday nights already.