Theatre production addresses Medical Assistance in Dying

504 people on Vancouver Island have had medical assistance in dying since it became legal two years ago. (Pixabay photo)

The Comox Valley, with all of its wonderful opportunity for outdoor pursuits and gorgeous scenery, is on the rise as the “in” place to live.

As well as being a lovely place to live and retire it has also become a peaceful place of passing.

According to statistics, Island Health is the largest user in Canada of the recently legalized process of medically assisted death or the M.A.I.D. program.

Last fall, at the age of 96, Dion Arnold’s grandmother chose to use the M.A.I.D. Program. She led an active and vibrant life, still ambulant and still winning at bridge until she suffered a sudden condition that left her debilitated and unable to control her physical body. She was determined not to live as an invalid and received access to a medically assisted death. The process was a profound and uplifting experience for her entire family.

Inspired by his grandmother’s resolve and her desire to let others know that euthanasia was now legal in Canada, Arnold has written a comedy based on his family’s experience.

My Grandmother’s M.A.I.D. finds humour in the dark truths of aging and is both heartwarming and heartbreaking. It received a four-star review at the Edmonton Fringe and will soon be appearing in several locations in Australia and New Zealand. Dion is presenting this show in Cumberland on Nov 90 and 10, at the Masonic Hall. Tickets are available at CVC in Cumberland, Bop City in Courtenay and online at maidincanada.eventbrite.ca.