Theatre in the Country heads to BC Mainstage Festival

Group will perform 'No Exit' after receiving accolades at Fraser Valley Regional Theatre BC Festival

Theatre in the Country will perform ‘No Exit’ at the BC Mainstage Festival in Vernon in July. Submitted photo

Theatre in the Country (TIC) will represent the Fraser Valley at the upcoming BC Mainstage Festival in Vernon in July with a French existentialism piece, No Exit.

This is the first time the theatre company, which recently relocated to Langley from Maple Ridge, will be participating in this festival.

No Exit — a production TIC originally ran in April — begins with three strangers being ushered into a non-descript waiting room. This room, it turns out, is hell, and all three are awaiting their fate.

Written by Jean-Paul Sarte in 1944, the play was performed in Paris during the invasion of Normandy, and touts the famous line, “Hell is other people.”

TIC also took home many accolades from the Fraser Valley Regional Theatre BC Festival for No Exit, including outstanding actor award (Joshua Osborne), outstanding director award (Reg Parks) and outstanding production award.

