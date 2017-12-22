Theatre company seeks more recruits

Some of those responsible for putting on the play Vigil recently in Clearwater celebrate a successful production. Picture are (back, l-r) Stephen Raschke, Cindy Raschke, (front, l-r) Gretchen Reveille, Richard Stroh and Jean Nelson. Missing from photo is Shaun Kumar.

Editor, The Times:

The Squidamisu Theatre Society and the Clearwater Theatre Collective would like to send out a deep, heart-felt and enormous thank you to all the patrons who came out to support our production. Thank you Clearwater for supporting the arts, you are awesome! But we would also like to give a special thank you to the North Thompson Arts Council for supporting this endeavor. Your unwavering dedication does a great service for the community.

We knew we were taking a chance with VIGIL. The subject matter was unchartered territory, as far as entertainment goes in Clearwater, and turning the NTAC Gallery into a quaint 30 – seat theatre was also no small feat. The whole experience was remarkable!

In spite of the inherent challenges VIGIL was met with open arms: up roaring laughter, hoots and hollers, gasps, some tears and many standing ovations.

We are extremely pleased with the outcome. Being able to engage in our craft, working with like-minded and talented members, to make great art, connecting with people through fine storytelling and to receive the warm reception of the community is incredibly rewarding. Now, despite the production posting a small financial deficit, spirits are still incredibly high and we are optimistic that our next project will be an even greater success.

We encourage anyone and everyone who wishes to be involved to drop us a line. We are always looking for individuals interested in being on and off stage: actors, stage managers, tech and light operators, set construction, make-up artists, wardrobe and props masters, etc. We have many exciting opportunities in the works. For more information, contact Richard Stroh or Stephen Raschke at ctc.plays@gmail.com.

Richard Stroh and

Stephen Raschke

Clearwater, B.C.