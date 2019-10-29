The Wardens are coming to the Gate House Theatre!

What happens when you put three national park wardens together and then add superb musicianship, haunting harmonies, and chilling tales from men who’ve spent their lives protecting and conserving the most rugged of places – the wilderness of Canada’s mountain national parks? You get critically acclaimed Banff folk/roots trio The Wardens. And they’re hitting the road and will be in Port McNeill at the Gate House Theatre Nov. 14!

ABOUT THE WARDENS

With performances equal to the mastery of the ranger trade, The Wardens’ mountain music – blending folk, roots and western styles – is a piece of Canadiana reflecting the pristine wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. The trio has released 2 full-length albums and 1 EP to-date with the most recent being their album Sleeping Buffalo, released in 2017.

THE WARDENS UPCOMING TOUR DATES

November 8 – Sayward, BC – Sayward Heritage Hall

November 9 – Port Alberni, BC – Char’s Landing

November 10 – Duncan, BC – Duncan Showroom

November 11 – Victoria, BC – House Concert

November 14 – Port McNeill, BC – Gate House Theatre

November 15 – Powell River, BC – Max Cameron Theatre

November 16 – Quadra Island, BC – Heriot Bay Inn.