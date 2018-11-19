The Spirit of Christmas comes to Abbotsford

Singer/songwriter Kevin Pauls brings his show The Spirit of Christmas to Abbotsford on Nov. 21.

The show takes place at Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly (3145 Gladwin Rd.), starting at 7 p.m.

The Spirit of Christmas is a variety family show created for the holidays, filled with favourite and familiar songs of the holiday season.

Songs like Baby It’s Cold Outside, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, The Christmas Song, Mary Did You Know, and O Holy Night are all included.

The Spirit of Christmas was originally created as a one-night-only concert by Pauls to perform and to share the stage with some of the best headliners and musical acts in the industry.

That special evening over a decade ago has now become a seasonal family tradition in venues across Canada.

Three years ago, a TV special was made of one of the shows, and it instantly became an award-winning event seen around the world in more than 18 countries by more than one million people.

The TV special was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best TV Musical Production.

Pauls said this tour includes tenor Jason Catron and keyboardist/songwriter Don Sommerville, as well as some special guests.

“Our show is magical because we make sure that our audiences have such a memorable time that they keep coming back again and again,” he said.

Pauls said the show will also partner with local food banks and, through its partnership with World Vision, help less-fortunate children across the world.

Pauls has performed in more than 2,500 shows worldwide, including six years touring with the gospel group The Gaither Homecoming.

He received a featured artist award from Billboard Magazine for the video Canadian Homecoming by Bill Gaither, which debuted at No. 1. His collaboration with David Foster created an international hit song, Make Forever Stay.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at kevinpauls.com.