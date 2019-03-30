The Slocans ‘ramble’ into Merville for high-energy bluegrass concert

Saturday, April 6, The Slocan Ramblers will be rocking the Big Yellow Merville hall with a bluegrass concert extraordinaire.

The Slocans, 2019 Juno Award nominees, are Canada’s bluegrass band to watch. They are creative and dynamic musicians, and have become a leading light of today’s acoustic music scene. With a reputation for energetic live shows, you’ll soon be saying “hello” to your new favourite band.

On their much-anticipated new album, Queen City Jubilee (2019 Juno Award nominee for Traditional Roots Album of the Year), The Slocans showcase their unique blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk with deep songwriting, lightning-fast instrumentals and sawdust-thick vocals. With their trademark raucous energy, this new album presents The Slocan Ramblers at the top of their game – writing and playing tunes to keep you up all night.

Folks are excited that this hot band has come to the Comox Valley which is, itself, a bubbling cauldron of amazing musical talent.

Their music is, indeed, “smokin’ bluegrass!”

On Saturday, April 6, the huge, stud encrusted oak doors of the Big Yellow Merville hall swing open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 show. For more background, check them out at slocanramblers.com.

Tickets are $20 adult, $10 youth, available at Long & McQuade, Courtenay and Blue Heron, Comox.

There will be tickets at the door, too. FMI and to reserve tickets, 250-339-4249 and seabankmars@shaw.ca. You won’t be disappointed.