The Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert Series presents the New Orford String Quartet

As its final and feature concert of the season, the Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert series is excited to present one of Canada’s finest ensembles, the New Orford String Quartet.

The four elite orchestral leaders – Jonathan Crow (Violin), Andrew Wan (Violin), Eric Nowlin (Viola), and Brian Manker (Cello) – perform chamber music at the highest level, a collaboration that the Toronto Star has described as “nothing short of electrifying.”

Giving their first performance as a group in July 2009, the New Orford String Quartet took up the mantle of one of the best-known and most illustrious chamber music ensembles, the Orford String Quartet, which performed more than 2,000 concerts from its inception in 1965 until its final concert in 1991. The New Orford String Quartet performs concerts throughout North America and leads residencies at universities in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Syracuse. The quartet also feels strongly about bringing their music to areas that don’t often have the chance to enjoy sophisticated chamber music and, as a result, perform frequently in remote rural locations.

The quartet consists of four world-class musicians, all holding principal positions in major North American orchestras. Jonathan Crow, a native of Prince George, is Concertmaster of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Andrew Wan performs as Concertmaster of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, Eric Nowlin serves as the Principal Violist in the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Brian Manker has been the Principal Cellist of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra since 1999. Together, they have released four albums, including their 2017 release of the Brahms String Quartets, which won the Juno Award for Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber Ensemble.

For the first time in its history, the Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert Series will present a concert in Nelson’s cultural hub, the Capitol Theatre—such a prestigious ensemble deserves a location where the largest number of people can enjoy this rare performance. Tickets will still be $15 and are available at the box office or online at capitoltheatre.bc.ca. Join us on May 14 at 7:30 p.m. for this amazing performance.

The Selkirk Concert Society gratefully acknowledges the generous grants from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives Program that has made this concert possible, as well as grants from the BC Touring Council, the Osprey Foundation, and the Nelson & District Credit Union who support the society’s Youth Engagement Program.

The show is at the Capitol Theatre on Monday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15, available at the box office and online