The Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert Series presents Spring is Here!

The 2017-2018 Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert Series continues with an intimate program of chamber music featuring Nicola Everton on clarinet, Martine denBok on violin and viola, and Sue Gould on piano. The program highlights the rich repertoire written for this ensemble of instruments along with a foray into the realm of klezmer music with the help of some special guests.

Based in Nelson, New Denver, and Golden respectively, all three musicians are active chamber and orchestral musicians in Western Canada. Nicola was a member of the Vancouver Symphony for over 20 years and now regularly performs with the Okanagan Symphony and the Symphony of the Kootenays where she appeared as the soloist in Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto. Along with recently being named as Principal Second Violin in the Okanagan Symphony, denBok is a busy multi-instrumentalist and collaborator, most notably with her acclaimed duo, ‘Freya’ – a group known for their heartfelt and spell-binding instrumental compositions and sweet vocal harmonies. Gould hails from Calgary and has been performing as a pianist since her debut with the Mount Royal College orchestra at the age of eleven. She was also a recent soloist with Symphony of the Kootenays. Outside of their busy performance schedule, music education is a passion for the trio. denBok has a busy teaching studio in Nelson and New Denver and is on faculty at the Valhalla Summer Music School. Gould directs Golden’s community band, while Everton enjoys teaching privately, both adults and youth, as well as at the Valhalla Summer Music School and Orchestra North in Smithers in the summer.

Enjoying a unique versatility and passion for different musical genres, the trio is able to perform an extremely varied program including the playful French trio by Milhaud and the classic Kegelstatt Trio by Mozart along with contemporary works. For a special treat, the trio has invited a few musical guests to create a folksy klezmer band to end the program.

The beautiful St. Saviour’s Pro-Cathedral will once again provide an inspiring experience and incredible acoustics for this fantastic concert. Join us on April 22 at 3:00 p.m. for this memorable performance. Tickets are $15 and available at Otter Books and at the door.

The Selkirk Concert Society gratefully acknowledges the generous grants from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives Program that has made this concert possible, as well as grants from the BC Touring Council and the Osprey Foundation who support the society’s Youth Engagement Program.

For more information about the performance and the concert series, please visit facebook.com/SelkirkProMusica.