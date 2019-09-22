The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk strolls into Chilliwack next month

Photographers meet up to spend a few hours socializing, capturing images, and sharing with like-minded people

The largest social photography event in the world takes place next month and Chilliwack will be one of thousands of cities taking part in it.

The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk is set for Oct. 5 around the world and here in Chilliwack, photographers will be snapping images along the Vedder River Rotary Trail.

The concept of the photo walk is simple. It is organized in each city by a leader and walkers meet up at a pre-designated location to spend a few hours socializing, capturing images, and sharing with like-minded people.

Justin Cathcart is the leader of Chilliwack’s Worldwide Photowalk starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. His walk is called A Stroll through Rotary Trail in Chilliwack.

“I would like to invite you on a stroll of the Vedder Trail, with the purpose to capture the beauty of our city. I have lived here for the past 23 years and love the mountains, trails and the beautiful lakes around us,” he says.

Photographers will meet at Vedder Park and then stroll west along the trail looking for compositions to take photos of — the trail, river, trees and Vedder Bridge.

“The plan is to walk to Peach Road — or one hour, whichever is longer — capture our images and reverse course with an intent of looking at the Vedder Bridge and the background mountains,” he adds.

Following the walk, everyone is invited to Waves Coffee Shop in Garrison Village to chat and submit images to review for the selection process.

Photographers will be able to upload their favorite picture to the Photowalk contest for a chance to win prizes like a DSLR, gift cards, apps, and camera bags. A grand prize winner will also be named, plus 10 finalists will be selected by Scott Kelby himself.

Participants are encouraged to help support the initiative to “Walk with a Purpose” by donating to the Springs of Hope Orphanage in Kenya. gofundme.com/f/2019-scott-kelbys-worldwide-photowalk-donations.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Register at worldwidephotowalk.com, locate your city, and complete the free sign up form.