Popular band Steelin’ In The Years will be back at Blue Frog Studios Nov. 1-2 revisiting the sophisticated music of Walter Becker and Donald Fagen (aka Steely Dan). Contributed photo

Dracula

As a pre-Halloween comedy treat, White Rock Players Club offers a twist on the classic vampire tale with Dracula: The Bloody Truth.

Written by British comedy troupe Le Navet Bete and John Nicholson, the show – first presented, to rave reviews, in Exeter, England – receives its B.C. premiere with the WRPC production, directed by Cathe Busswood, who helmed the very successful 2018 production of Harvey.

Abraham Van Helsing (Cale Walde, Harvey) enlists the aid of three enthusiastic – but unskilled – aides in telling the “true” story of Dracula, as distinct from the fictionalized version stolen by Bram Stoker (who the professor dismisses as a “dreadful money grabber”.)

Together they play a staggering 40 different characters – in various incomplete disguises – including Jonathan Harker (Ben Odberg, Surrey Little Theatre’s The Last Lifeboat); Mina (Lori Tych, Present Laughter) and Count Dracula (Eric Fortin, The Woman In Black, Harvey).

Dracula: The Bloody Truth runs Wednesday to Saturday until Oct. 26 at White Rock Playhouse, with 8 p.m. curtain and a Sunday matinee Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets ($24, seniors and students $20) are available at the White Rock Players’ box office at the theatre (1532 Johnston Rd., 604-536-7535) or at whiterockplayers.ca

Amy Bishop

Internationally-acclaimed bluesy pop-rock vocalist Amy Bishop – gifted with an extraordinary tone and phenomenal range and known to the general public from CTV’s The Launch – will make a special White Rock concert appearance Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd.

The ‘Shoe-In Fundraiser’ is presented by the Centre for Spiritual Living, with part of the proceeds going for a very worthy cause – buying new shoes for troubled youth.

“As part of our desire to do community outreach, we are pleased to partner with Covenant House, a non-profit dedicated to helping at-risk street youth, said Nadene Rogers, Spiritual Lead for CSL White Rock.

“The physical need for boots and shoes for these youth is obvious,” she added, “but the psychological need is more subtle. It’s about helping to build a foundation for these at-risk youth – building self-esteem to help them walk a little taller.”

“There is such a need for rain boots, winter boots and work boots for our youth who range in age from 16-24,” explains Cory Kaban, Development Associate, Covenant House Vancouver.

“As winter approaches, having proper footwear becomes even more important.”

For information on Covenant House Vancouver, call 604-638-4438 or visit their website at covenanthousebc.org

For information on CSL-White Rock, call 604-715-6207 or visit csl-whiterock.com

For tickets ($35), visit whiterockplayers.ca or the box office, 604-536-7535

Club 240

Crescent Legion’s Club 240 (2643 128 St.) is the location for regular Live at Club 240 Friday-night dances, with a variety of bands presented by the Total Music Group (formerly Semiahmoo Music Consortium), along with other special Saturday events throughout the year and a regular Wednesday bluegrass jam.

Coming up Oct. 18 are the Gale Force Blues Piggies with their special guest, powerhouse trombonist Randy Oxford.

Named Washington State Performer of the Year, Oxford’s prowess on trombone and ability to ignite an audience’s enthusiasm have become legendary in the Northwest, while the Blues Piggies are a group of seasoned veteran musicians who have been performing around the Lower Mainland and beyond for many years.

Band members Howlin’ Jon Gale (guitar and vocals), Mike Carter (guitar), Jamie Dale (vocals), Steve Moore (sax and vocals), Howard Greenstein (keyboards), Mike Ellerback (bass), Tambelena (percussion and vocals), Terry Hoff (drums) and guest vocalist Tina Chalmers will offer a high-energy, eclectic mix of blues, classic rock and soul that promises to keep everyone on the dance floor all night.

Tickets ($20) are on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com and at the legion box office (604-535-1043).

Open Mic

The Pelican Rouge Cafe (15142 North Bluff Rd., Central Plaza) features a regular live music/open mic evening 6 – 9 p.m. each Saturday.

Hosted by Dennis Peterson, the event provides a mix of music in a relaxing atmosphere, featuring homemade sandwiches, wraps and soups, baked goods, plus wine, beer and liqueurs.

Sign-up up for performers is 5:30 p.m. and there is plenty of free parking.

Blue Frog Studios

There’s a busy fall and winter schedule planned for music fans at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios, the city’s intimate venue for up-close concerts by national and international touring acts, as well as local and B.C.-based artists.

On Sunday, Oct. 20 vocalist and trumpeter Willy Ward is coming back to White Rock, after 54 years as a bandleader, for one last gig with a ‘dream team’ of his favourite sidemen playing his trademark brand of soulful rhythm and blues.

Willy Ward’s Cool Machine, as the band is dubbed, will feature three time Juno Award-winner alto and soprano saxist Campbell Ryga, Juno Award-winning drummer Buff Allen, former Vancouver Symphony principal trumpet Derry Byrne, guitarist Tim Porter and bassist Lee Oliphant (Jim Byrnes, Chilliwack, Long John Baldry).

The larger band sound continues into November at Blue Frog with the 10-piece Steely Dan tribute band Steelin’ In The Years (Nov. 1-2); and the 10-piece R & B Allstars (Nov. 8-9). Visit bluefrogstudios.ca or call 604-542-3055.

Z.inc Collective

Members of the Z.inc collective reconvene this month at the LandMark Pop-Uptown Gallery, Central Plaza, 15149 North Bluff Rd. for An Eventuality, a philosophic musing on just what constitutes a “lifespan.”

The work, by artists Elizabeth Carefoot, Willa Downing, Lesley Garratt and Claire Moore, addresses biological life spans – with death as an undisputed eventuality – but also looks at the lifespans of inorganic materials and the implications for the planet.

Some explorations have been set in deep time, others in momentary experiences, they say. The work covers drawing, printing, painting, stitching and sculpture, and artists will be on site during the exhibit to discuss the ramifications of the work.

An Eventuality runs until Oct. 26 with opening hours Thursday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.