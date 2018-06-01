Club 240
Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240 and the Semiahmoo Music Consortium continue their series of Friday night dances with the return of the Cooler Kings tonight (June 1).
The band, formed in 2012, features lead singer and trumpet master Willy Ward – formerly of The R&B All Stars and The Powder Blues.
Complimenting his sound is Elliott (El Cid) Clarkson on sax, the violin stylings of Renee Dora Cooke, Leonard Bodin on lead guitar and the rhythm combination of Bill Brooks and Jim Widdifield on keyboards, Paulo Silva on bass and Paul Sorbara on drums.
Offering patrons one of the Lower Mainland’s best dance floors, the Friday night events also feature hot food from Seriously Good Catering.
Upcoming shows include Indigo (June 22). The venue is located at 2643 128 St. and all tickets are $20 unless otherwise specified, available online from www.brownpapertickets.ca or from the legion box office (604-535-1043) four weeks prior to each show.
Pacific Showtime
Latest stage foray of the popular Pacific Showtime Men’s Chorus, is Something Completely Different, Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at St. Mark’s Parish Hall in Ocean Park (performances at 7:30 p.m. each day).
The show promises a fast-paced blend of songs (including the Beatles’ Let It Be, The Beach Boys’ God Only Knows and Elvis’ Viva Las Vegas) and classic sketches drawn from the repertoire of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Bob Newhart, The Two Ronnies and Tim Conway and Harvey Korman.
The male voice harmony group is always on the watch for kindred spirits who love to sing, laugh it up and indulge their hammier instincts in musical productions, under the guidance of their director, keyboardist, writer and arranger, Jonathan Wiltse.
The group rehearses Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 12953 20 Ave.
New members welcome. Singers are invited to attend rehearsals and, hopefully, join in.
For more, call 604-536-5292 or email leighand@shaw.ca
Tickets for Something Completely Different ($20) are available from O’Donovan at 604-536-7983, or online from www.pacificshowtime.com
Crescent Choirs
The Crescent Choirs spring concert, Seasons, featuring the Crescent Women’s Choir and the Crescent Youth Choir, is scheduled for Sunday (June 3), 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church, 1657 140 St.
The evening of singing, under the direction of Samara Ripley, reflects not just on seasons of the year, but also on seasons and stages of life.
The something-for-everyone program includes music from Malaysia, South Africa and Estonia – and everything from contemporary works and current pop favourites to gems from the classical repertoire. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com or at Tapestry Music.
Branch 8 Music
The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, interspersed with other special music presentations.
The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m.
For more, call 604-531-2422 (during business hours) or 604-531-4308.
Sound Shifters
The latest project for guitarist Randy Schultz (Mojo Zydeco), the Sound Shifters – featuring such musical associates as Tony Rees and Rob Harvey – presents monthly Saturday shows at the Crescent Legion’s Club 240, 2643 128 St.
Schultz describes the band as “a blending of Blues Caboose and Mojo Zydeco, as well as the revival and re-arrangements of more obscure cover songs hand-picked from the last 40 years – a good time, let’s dance live music experience.”
Next dance is Saturday, June 23, with another scheduled for July 21.
Tickets ($10) at the door.