Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Alyson Thorpe’s expressive watercolour florals are among paintings featured in West Coast Reflections, a show of work by members of the South Surrey and White Rock Art Society, June 2 and 3 at Semiahmoo Arts’ Turnbull Gallery at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre. Contributed photo

Club 240

Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240 and the Semiahmoo Music Consortium continue their series of Friday night dances with the return of the Cooler Kings tonight (June 1).

The band, formed in 2012, features lead singer and trumpet master Willy Ward – formerly of The R&B All Stars and The Powder Blues.

Complimenting his sound is Elliott (El Cid) Clarkson on sax, the violin stylings of Renee Dora Cooke, Leonard Bodin on lead guitar and the rhythm combination of Bill Brooks and Jim Widdifield on keyboards, Paulo Silva on bass and Paul Sorbara on drums.

Offering patrons one of the Lower Mainland’s best dance floors, the Friday night events also feature hot food from Seriously Good Catering.

Upcoming shows include Indigo (June 22). The venue is located at 2643 128 St. and all tickets are $20 unless otherwise specified, available online from www.brownpapertickets.ca or from the legion box office (604-535-1043) four weeks prior to each show.

Pacific Showtime

Latest stage foray of the popular Pacific Showtime Men’s Chorus, is Something Completely Different, Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at St. Mark’s Parish Hall in Ocean Park (performances at 7:30 p.m. each day).

The show promises a fast-paced blend of songs (including the Beatles’ Let It Be, The Beach Boys’ God Only Knows and Elvis’ Viva Las Vegas) and classic sketches drawn from the repertoire of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Bob Newhart, The Two Ronnies and Tim Conway and Harvey Korman.

The male voice harmony group is always on the watch for kindred spirits who love to sing, laugh it up and indulge their hammier instincts in musical productions, under the guidance of their director, keyboardist, writer and arranger, Jonathan Wiltse.

The group rehearses Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 12953 20 Ave.

New members welcome. Singers are invited to attend rehearsals and, hopefully, join in.

For more, call 604-536-5292 or email leighand@shaw.ca

Tickets for Something Completely Different ($20) are available from O’Donovan at 604-536-7983, or online from www.pacificshowtime.com

Crescent Choirs

The Crescent Choirs spring concert, Seasons, featuring the Crescent Women’s Choir and the Crescent Youth Choir, is scheduled for Sunday (June 3), 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church, 1657 140 St.

The evening of singing, under the direction of Samara Ripley, reflects not just on seasons of the year, but also on seasons and stages of life.

The something-for-everyone program includes music from Malaysia, South Africa and Estonia – and everything from contemporary works and current pop favourites to gems from the classical repertoire. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com or at Tapestry Music.

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, interspersed with other special music presentations.

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m.

For more, call 604-531-2422 (during business hours) or 604-531-4308.

Sound Shifters

The latest project for guitarist Randy Schultz (Mojo Zydeco), the Sound Shifters – featuring such musical associates as Tony Rees and Rob Harvey – presents monthly Saturday shows at the Crescent Legion’s Club 240, 2643 128 St.

Schultz describes the band as “a blending of Blues Caboose and Mojo Zydeco, as well as the revival and re-arrangements of more obscure cover songs hand-picked from the last 40 years – a good time, let’s dance live music experience.”

Next dance is Saturday, June 23, with another scheduled for July 21.

Tickets ($10) at the door.

Blue Frog

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios continues to provide intimate, up-close concerts with national and international acts as well as local performers.

Coming up in June are Ontario-based, Juno-winning swampy blues-rock trio Monkey Junk (June 3); blues guitar virtuoso David Gogo and his band (June 15); the R&amp;B Allstars (June 16) and Zachary Stevenson‘s dynamic tribute act The Buddy Holly Show (still some tickets available for June 22).

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd – visit www.bluefrogstudios.ca

Traditional jazz

White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s season of 2-5 p.m. session of hot jazz shows for listening and dancing at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240, winds up this Sunday (June 3), featuring reedman Gerry Green‘s popular Crescent City Jazzers, featuring Jim Armstrong on trumpet and trombone.

But the jazz doesn’t stop there, as popular WRTJS house band Red Beans & Rice returns for its annual summer season of dances at Club 240, also at 2-5 p.m. each Sunday.

The venue is at 2643 128 St.

Admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non members) and $6 (students with ID).

West Coast Reflections

A group of diverse artists – all South Surrey and White Rock Art Society members – have teamed up for the upcoming art show and sale West Coast Reflections, taking place at Semiahmoo Arts’ Turnbull Gallery at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave. on June 2 and 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The exhibition highlights work by Audrey Bakewell, Lori Chalmers, Ian de Hoog, Esspé, Linda Long, Jess Rice, Laurie Thomasson, Alyson Thorpe, Sandra Tomchuk and Muriel Wageler.

Saxophone recital

Saxophonist Harry Xie will present a graduation recital June 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Southridge Senior School Great Hall, accompanied by pianist Angelique Po.

All proceeds from the by-donation recital, which will include works by Maslanka, Ibert, Decruck, Burralde and Dorsey, will go to the music program of the Mountainview Montessori Elementary School.

The school is located at 2656 160 St.

Group show

White Rock Gallery presents a major group show, Perspectives – highlighting new works by Renato Muccillo, Robert P. Roy, Graeme Shaw and Donna Zhang – with opening events Saturday, June 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (artists in attendance) and Sunday, June 10, from noon to 4 p.m.

The show continues until June 16.

For online previews, visit whiterockgallery.com

Sunny Shams

Opera Opulanza presents award-winning operatic tenor Sunny Shams in concert, Saturday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at White Rock Community Church, 15280 Pacific Ave.

Featured will be a selection of popular operatic arias and art songs, with piano accompaniment by Roger Parton.

Tickets are $25, $18 for seniors and students online, or $28 and $20 at the door.

For reservations and more information, visit operaopulanza.ca

Open mic

Monday nights continue to be music nights at the Roadhouse Grille restaurant – a longtime supporter of local youth talent – with an acoustic open-mic showcase for singers and players of all ages conducted by Dennis Peterson.

Performances run from 6:30-9 p.m., and listeners (and performers) are advised to arrive early for a good spot.