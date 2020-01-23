The Reach Gallery Museum opens 3 new exhibitions

Trevor Van den Eijnden’s Figures in a pink atmosphere is from the series Super Saturates, 2017-19.

The Reach Gallery Museum holds an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 23 for three new exhibitions.

The reception starts at 7 p.m. at The Reach, 32388 Veterans Way. Admission is by donation and visitors will enjoy light refreshments and have the chance to speak with the artists and curators.

The public is also invited to attend a Curators’ Tour of the new exhibitions on Friday, Jan. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The tour will be led by Sam Mogelonsky and Ruth Jones – curators of the exhibit Glimmers of the Radiant Real – along with Adrienne Fast, The Reach’s curator of art and visual culture.

The winter season of exhibitions is made up of three projects.

RELATED: The Reach Gallery launches Community Art Space program

RELATED: The Reach Museum digitizies ‘Teddy Bear Spotlights,’ window into Abbotsford’s WW2 soldiers’ service

Trevor Van den Eijnden’s exhibition – a soul is not made of atoms – presents several distinct bodies of work that are thematically linked by the artist’s exploration of the concept of impermeable time.

Glimmers of the Radiant Real is an exhibition featuring artists for whom surface is an integral element of the work.

The works glimmer, sparkle, and shine, revealing far more than just their surface value.

The exhibit features work by the Broadbent Sisters, Catherine Telford-Keogh, Cole Swanson, Daniel Griffin Hunt, Katie Bethune-Leamen, Mary Pratt, Sanaz Mazinani, Sandy Plotnikoff and Xiaojing Yan.

The Reach continues to foster new talent through its Emerge program, which supports emerging artists and curators ages 18 to 35.

Art on Demand 6.1 is the latest exhibition in this program. The exhibition presents works of art by Cara Guri and curated by Bethany Haynes.

The exhibitions run until April 26. Visit thereach.ca for more information.