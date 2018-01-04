The Producers: Let the belting resume

"The Producers" resumes its run Jan. 11-13, and Jan. 18-20, featurring a electifying cast of thousands

“The Producers,” the Mel Brooks classic musical comedy, resumes its run at the Key City Theatre Jan. 11-13, and Jan. 18-20, featuring Jeremy Youngward, Mitchell Graw, Emily Bohmer, Bob McCue, Carter Gulseth, David Booth, and a dynamic, electifying cast of what appears to be thousands. Presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre and the Key City Theatre. Photos by Barry Coulter

