The Producers: Let the belting resume

“The Producers,” the Mel Brooks classic musical comedy, resumes its run at the Key City Theatre Jan. 11-13, and Jan. 18-20, featuring Jeremy Youngward, Mitchell Graw, Emily Bohmer, Bob McCue, Carter Gulseth, David Booth, and a dynamic, electifying cast of what appears to be thousands. Presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre and the Key City Theatre. Photos by Barry Coulter