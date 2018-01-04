The Producers: Let the belting resume

“The Producers,” the Mel Brooks classic musical comedy, resumes its run at the Key City Theatre Jan. 11-13, and Jan. 18-20, featuring Jeremy Youngward, Mitchell Graw, Emily Bohmer, Bob McCue, Carter Gulseth, David Booth, and a dynamic, electifying cast of what appears to be thousands. Presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre and the Key City Theatre. Photos by Barry Coulter
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us