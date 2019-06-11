The Pits Planet Earth playing the Last Drop tonight

The Pits Planet Earth are playing The Last Drop tonight bringing their sound contorting dance party on stage built of electric guitar, synthesizers, electronic and real drums, bass and three part vocals.

They are a band you can listen to on the way to the party, at the party, before you go to bed and when you wake up. It is an uplifting and thought provoking project that includes tales of space, love, tragedy and the faults of humanity.

If The Killers, Mother Mother, Death Cab for Cutie, Arcade Fire, The Mars Volta and The Naked and Famous fell into a giant’s blender, the sweet satisfying smoothie created would be The Pits.

The Pit is in the midst of writing new material. Keep your ears peeled for a new release from this juggernaut of a band in 2019.

With the release of both their third EP Real Boy Times and their first music video in April of 2012, Vancouver hard-rock duo The Pit created some serious momentum to say the least. The EP was recorded at Vogville Recording in the Lower Mainland, ranked among Canada’s finest recording studios.

Some songs are raw and in-your-face such as I Wanna Plant Bombs Everywhere, while songs like Stillborn will pull you into a trippy, slow-heavy groove. With this dynamic effort, the band has achieved a sound that is both gritty and catchy.

The Pit started in 2005. With many influences, including stoner rock, grunge, punk, and heavy metal, the band began to chisel out a sound that combined elements of all these genres.

In summer of 2010, the band relocated to Vancouver, stepping into a bigger music scene to progress toward their musical potential. Since then, they’ve been gaining notoriety with a Supernova Battle of the Bands win, and being voted into the Fox Seeds 2011 Top 50.

A supernova.com Featured Artist article stated “In the vein of killer classic bands like Kyuss, Black Sabbath and The Melvins, The Pit brings an energy that smacks all doubt square in the face.” The article also noted that the band had “ripped originals showing off great originality and skill”.

The Pit is also well known for their extremely high energy and high intensity on stage.

