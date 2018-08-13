The Paperboys close out Summer Kicks season

Golden Star Staff

In the final Summer Kicks concert, The Paperboys will bring their dance-happy blend of folk, Celtic, bluegrass, ska, and afrobeat.

Kicking Horse Culture states it is “closing out the season with a party,” for the final edition of the Summer Kicks concert series in Spirit Square on Wednesday, August 15.

The Paperboys pioneered a unique blend of music that put them on par with folk rockers like Leahy and Great Big Sea 25 years ago in Vancouver. The Paperboys were considered anything but traditionalists, and their restless creativity saw them adding different elements from various musical genres like ska, soca, and African highlife. This musical powerhouse is an unbeatable live act that will make you dance your head off.

The Paperboys have toured around the world in its 25-year history, lighting up stages with their “freewheeling blend” of influences. They have received a Juno award, and two Juno nominations, two West Coast Music Awards, released nine albums, and regularly play two-night bills in the Pacific Northwest.

Join The Paperboys and Carrington and Syenna Mitchell to close out another great summer of music in Spirit Square, brought to you by Kicking Horse Culture. The final show of the season kicks off on August 15 at 7 p.m.