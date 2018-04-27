The Paisley Players are set for May 2 opening night

The Family Business will be treated to plenty of humour in the group's latest production

The set is ready for Paisley Players’ latest production, The Family Business, which they will perform May 2-4. Contributed photo

Gino De Rose

Observer Contributor

The stage is set. The actors are rehearsed. The back stage is crewed. All that is needed is the audience to make the production The Family Business a show.

Many hours have been spent getting ready for the big day(s) and everyone is champing at the bit to show what a local theatre company can do.

The Family Business is a farcical comedy set in a crematorium that combines an equal portion of 1970s TV “misunderstanding” comedy as well as a portion of British cheekiness. There are plenty of double entendres and miscommunication dialogue to keep everyone laughing along, with some serious moments to bring a human face to the show.

Putting on a production is a labour of love for those involved. It requires many hours of commitment to learn lines, attend rehearsals and help with the set. Not only do the cast and crew have to make that sacrifice, but family members as well. Many a family meal is missed and babysitters paid, but it’s a sacrifice made willingly.

The payoff comes when the show is finally preformed in front of a live audience. That’s when all the trials and tribulations are forgotten and why, when word about the next show comes up, they are there ready to volunteer again. It’s also the reason why the cast takes a bow at the end of the show – to show its appreciation to the audience for their part in the process.

Something new for the Paisley Players: t-shirts will be available for purchase, which are the same as those worn by the cast and crew. All profits from the sales will be going to the SPCA.

It should be noted that although many of the jokes are tame and nothing you wouldn’t find on TV on an average night, some parents may not approve of the suggestive language within the show.

Having said that, there are plenty of places to laugh and have a good time within the production itself. What kind of fun can you have in a crematorium? You’ll just have to come down and see.

The Paisley Players will perform The Family Business May 2, 3 and 4 at Chuck Mobley Theatre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the SPCA, BB Rox and Andre’s TELUS Downtown.