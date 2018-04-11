The origin of the Joe Hill Coffee House

What is Joe Hill Coffee House anyway?

Ever since coffee became popular, coffee shops (originally “coffee houses”) were good places to hold informal local gatherings to share music. Ten years ago, Rossland performers, led by our own Michael Gifford, decided to create a monthly coffee house-style venue, and it’s been a Rossland tradition ever since. We named it after Joe Hill, a famous union organizer and musician with a historic Rossland connection: He helped the Rossland Miners in their fight for the eight hour day, and he used his songwriting and singing skills to promote the workers’ cause. Therefore: Joe Hill Coffee House.

Last year we moved from the Rossland Miners’ Union Hall to the Rossland Legion, 2081 Washington Street, but we’ve kept our traditional coffee house format – coffee, tea, goodies, family-friendly (no bar), good sound, nice seats, nice atmosphere.

For our April 15 show, we have these fine performers:

Marti Daniel

Peter Pii

Cloe Fike

Keith Robine

The Foggy Goggle Boys

The Rossland Glee Club

Admission is a mere $3, kids and students free.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

Don’t forget: It’s in the Rossland Legion, 2081 Washington St.

Joe Hill Coffee House is always looking for new performers – young and old, beginners or polished. All welcome; no auditions. It’s where you can relax and perform for the best audience anywhere. For more information contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250-362-5677.