The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach to re-open on Aug. 11

The Old School House Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach has set a re-opening date for next week.

As of Aug. 11, TOSH will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Illana Hester, executive director, is excited that they’re ready to welcome visitors back after putting necessary health and safety measures in place.

“I think that, at its core, a community arts centre is really a hospital for the soul, and in these times of strife and hardship, we can look to the arts to provide us with some levity and connection,” she said. “As much as our physical health has been impacted by COVID-19, so too has our mental health, and we hope that being open will give people a little space to dream of the possibilities of what we can do in our new times.”

The gift shop and classrooms at TOSH will remain closed, but Hester hopes to have them up and running again at the end of the month or in September. She calls this their soft opening, with more updates to come.

We will be following every provincially mandated health directive to ensure that our community members and visitors stay safe, and we do ask for patience as we navigate these reopening times,” said Hester. “Don’t forget your mask. We look forward to welcoming you!”

