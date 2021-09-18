The Old School House Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach hosts 3 exhibits through Oct. 30

Promotional poster for the three art exhibits currently on display at The Old School House (TOSH) Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach until Oct. 30, 2021. (Submitted photo)

The latest exhibitions at The Old School House (TOSH) Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach offers an exploration of possibilities with pastel, printmaking and plein air works.

Until Oct. 30, 2021, TOSH will host the Purely Pigment pastel show, the Comox Valley Print Maker’s Association’s members show and the 2021 Grand Prix Plein Air exhibition. All three exhibits can be viewed in-person and online at www.theoldschoolhouse.org.

“We’ve selected these three exhibitions to delve into the idea of medium- pastels, printing, plein air- when we approach a similar subject manner with different toolkits, the variety of work produced becomes exponential. All mediums are imperfect, but when an artist hones their skills towards one or another, they refine their vision to give us a portal into possibilities,” said Illana Hester, executive director of TOSH.

The Purely Pigment pastel show in the brown gallery features the work of local artists, D.F. Gray, Joan Larson, Faith Love-Robertson, Donna McDonnell, Susan White and Lucy Wallace. The medium is the message that demonstrates the versatile nature of pastels. Each artist displays the medium’s versatile nature with varied subject matter and different styles – each connected to the other through their adept personal handling of the medium.

The volunteer gallery features The Comox Valley Print Maker’s Association’s members show. This exhibit brings together a diverse group of print makers who use different printmaking techniques. It is a unique and informative glimpse into the possibilities that printmaking allows.

The 2021 Grand Prix Plein Air exhibition is on view in the Dorothy Francis gallery. See the work of artists from all mediums and experience levels who took to the streets of Qualicum Beach every Friday in July and August to create their plein air masterpieces. Attendees of the 2021 Grand Prix Plein Air exhibit can vote on their favourite for the People’s Choice award.

