The Old School House Art Centre releases ‘Music on Sunday’ Fall 2021 lineup

Concerts to be held at Qualicum Beach Community Hall

Promotional poster for The Old School House Art Centre’s Music on Sunday Fall 2021 concert series on Sept. 26, 2021, featuring The Roy Styffe Quartet. (Submitted photo)

The Old School House Arts Centre (TOSH) has announced its Music on Sunday Fall 2021 line up.

The series starts on Sunday, Sept. 26, and offers a diverse program of classical, jazz and folk performances by some of Canada’s top musicians. The concerts will be held at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall to allow more space between audience members and a maximum of 60 tickets sold for each show.

The Fall 2021 Music on Sunday series kicks off the season with a concert featuring The Roy Styffe Quartet, who draw inspiration from traditional and modern jazz, creating a unique and fresh sound.

The Fall 2021 season full series lineup:

• Sept. 26 – jazz – Roy Styffe Quartet featuring Bill Coon

• Oct. 3 – classical – Stephanie Bell – Flute, Hannah Craig – Cello, Kay Cochran – Viola

• Oct. 17 – classical – Emily Carr String Quartet

• Oct. 24 – jazz with vocalist – Jillian Lebeck and John Korsrud Quartet

• Oct. 31 – Trad Folk with Poetry – Celtic Chaos

• Nov. 7 – jazz – Phil Dwyer Trio with Ken Lister and Triston Paxton

• Nov. 14 – classical – Mile Zero Brass

All attendees must have proof of vaccination as mandated by the provincial government.

Tickets can be purchased from the TOSH website at www.theoldschoolhouse.org

– NEWS Staff, submitted

