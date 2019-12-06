‘The Nutcracker’ production at The Bailey

Everyone’s favourite Christmas toy is about to come alive to defeat the evil Mouse King in a battle that’s sprinkled with sugary treats and warm and toasty feels.
The community is invited to experience the beloved ballet The Nutcracker, presented by Kootenay DanceWorks at the Charles Bailey Theatre Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
“People can expect to see the dancers’ excitement on stage as they perform, their commitment to one another, and their drive and dedication. There is a beautiful energy,” shares studio director Renée Salsiccioli.
The Nutcracker is a Russian Shchelkunchik ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky that’s been adapted into various forms. The ballet is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve.
The Kootenay DanceWorks show presents a combination of studio dancers, former ballet students, and children excited for their first stage experience; some parents are even joining the production to round out the cast.