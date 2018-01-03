The Movie Guy: What’s coming to theatres in 2018

The Avengers: Infinity War is expected to be one of the biggest movies of 2018. - Image: Contributed

By Rick Davis

2017 was another interesting year for the movie business with many high-profile franchise or potential franchise movies flopping at the box office but many also having continuing success. Here is a look at some of the sequels, remakes, reboots and some high profile releases that are coming in 2018.

January will feature many of the holdovers from 2017 like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continuing to do business but we will see wider releases of Steven Spielberg’s The Post, Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game and other award-season frontrunners. Also in January, we will see the final installment of the Maze Runner series, the latest installment of the Insidious franchise and Paddington 2.

February will have the third movie of the Fifty Shades of Grey series called Fifty Shades Darker as well as Marvel continuing its winning streak of superhero movies with The Black Panther.

March features Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time with an all-star cast headed-up by Oprah Winfrey, the reboot of Tomb Raider starring Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander and the sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising.

April features the latest in the X-Men franchise called The New Mutants and Dwayne Johnson re-teams with his San Andreas director for Rampage.

And then there’s May starting with Avengers: Infinity War and ending with Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In June, the “merc with the mouth” returns in Deadpool 2, Disney/Pixar has The Incredibles 2 and the dinos are back (as well as Jeff Goldblum) in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 comes out, featuring an all-female cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling.

In July, Marvel is back for a third time (fifth if you count both Deadpool and The New Mutants) in 2018 with Ant Man and the Wasp. As well, the gang from Hotel Transylvania returns in the summer rather than fall with the appropriately titled third movie called Summer Vacation. Also appropriately titled is the sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 6. One original movie that looks interesting is Alita: Battle Angel from screenwriter James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez.

August sees the reboot of The Predator, The Equalizer 2 and the remake of Scarface. Plus there is a mystery “Untitled Disney Fairy Tale” scheduled for release.

September has the sequel Goosebumps: Horrorland and another version of Robin Hood starring Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton.

In October, one of Spider-Man’s nemesis, Venom, gets his own movie, but don’t expect to see the wallcrawler in it. Also in October is the remake of A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga and Halloween featuring the return of Jamie Lee Curtis to the franchise.

November has X-Men: Dark Phoenix, an animated remake of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Creed 2 and Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph 2.

And without a Star Wars movie in December for the first time in three years, it leaves it open for movies like the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, DC’s Aquaman, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns and an animated Spider-Man movie.