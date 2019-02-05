The Marvelous Wonderettes brought to Kelowna stage

The musical is filled with classic hits from the 50s and 60s

A cotton candy coloured trip down memory lane presented in the form of The Marvelous Wonderettes Feb. 6 to 24.

This delightful jukebox musical by creator Roger Bean is sure to win over Kelowna audiences young and old.

Celebrate the 1958 Springfield High School prom with the Wonderettes, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. As we learn about their lives and loves, we are treated to the girls performing such classic 50s and 60s songs as Lollipop, Dream Lover, Stupid Cupid, Lipstick on Your Collar, Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, It’s My Party, and over 20 other classic hits.

Director Dawn Ewen returns after her sold out smash success of Elf – The Musical. She directed and choreographed the production.

“I have wanted to share this hilarious show for a few years now and this seems like the perfect time to do so,” said Ewen who hopes the show will bring back wonderful memories for the audience and expose a younger generation to these fun songs.

Marvelous Wonderettes stars Alex Holowaty (Young Frankenstein; Inga) as the determined beauty queen, Cindy Lou. Delphine Litke (Elf-The Musical; Emily Hobbs) will keep everything in order as Teacher’s Pet, Missy. Madeleine Molgat (Elf – The Musical) will charm audiences as the fun loving blonde, Suzy and Denise Dercksen-Wolfe (Jekyll & Hyde-The Musical; Lucy Harris) plays the edgy prankster, Betty Jean.

Tickets can be purchased on line www.KelownaActorsStudio.com, in person at the new Kelowna Tickets Location 100-2600 Enterprise Way or by phone 250-862-2867. Dinner and show only options available.

