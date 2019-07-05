The legion rolls out the red carpet for first responders

Food Share benefits from the event as well

The Kitimat branch of the Royal Canadian Legion hosted their annual First Responders dinner on June 26.

Some 70 first responders and their guests enjoyed an evening of recognition and appreciation for their contribution to making Kitimat a safe place.

Branch president Marg Bogaert opened up the festivities by welcoming members of the RCMP, fire department, Kitimat Search and Rescue, Kitimat Marine Rescue and the Kitimat Rangers.

She thanked them for their individual sacrifices and efforts for the good of all Kitimat residents.

“We often take it for granted that you are here for us until we need you and thankfully there you are,” she said.

As part of the Legion’s support for the community at large, the remaining food from the event was donated to Kitimat Food Share along with a cheque for $800 to help them support the more than 1,700 Kitimat residents that rely on support from the Kitimat Food Share.