The Kwerks enlist White Rock talent for new video

The music video for The Kwerk’s new single, Find Your Loud, was co-directed by White Rock’s Jason Goode and features many Semiahmoo Peninsula youngsters as extras. (Photo courtesy of The Kwerks)

Vancouver-based band The Kwerks has looked to the Semiahmoo Peninsula for help with the music video for its newest single.

For the video for their new song, Find Your Loud, The Kwerks – helmed by songwriter Laura Koch and her husband, Ryan – enlisted White Rock director Jason Goode to serve as co-director, alongside Shauna Johannesen.

As well, many of the children in the video are from the South Surrey/White Rock area, with many attending White Rock Elementary.

According to a news release, the Find Your Loud video “weaves three story lines together in a narrative of connection lost and connection found.”

“It’s about human connection when you boil it down,” said Laura Koch, who wrote the song a year ago, heading into the holidays.

“I was trying to get in the jingle-bells mood and I just looked around and felt so beat down by the pain and hate and anger in the world; the way that humanity seemed to be suffering at the hands of each other, and so the plan changed.

“I’m passionate about this idea of human connection, of healing the pain between individuals, of moving from isolation to connection and love. The song is an anthem to start beating your drum, a metaphor for a heartbeat, for other people to reach out and connect and heal all the pain we are feeling so universally right now.”

Viewers can expect to have their heart-strings pulled, Koch added.

The Kwerks will be familiar to Surrey and White Rock music lovers – the band has previously a number of local events through the years, including the Party for the Planet and the Sounds of Summer concert series.

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter