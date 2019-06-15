The “King of Sailplane Aerobatics” coming to SkyFest in Quesnel

Manfred Radius has been flying since 1961, logging more than 2,000 hours in various sailplanes

In 2016, Manfred Radius was recognized with the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship. He is bringing his awe-inspiring sailplane aerobatics to SkyFest Aug. 2-4. Eric Dumigan photo

You’re in for a real treat this year, as the King of Sailplane Aerobatics, Manfred Radius, flies over Quesnel Regional Airport during SkyFest! Manfred has been flying since 1961, logging more than 2,000 hours in over 60 different types of sailplanes. He is a top professional performer who has been impressing audiences at airshows across North America for more than 20 years.

Manfred has more than earned his title as the “King of Sailplane Aerobatics.” He is credited with bringing world championship-level sailplane aerobatics to the North American circuit, and his graceful and elegant performances are a delightful change of pace. His performances have been described as both outrageous and awe-inspiring. In 2016, he was recognized with the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship.

His plane, The Salto, is a fully aerobatic sailplane, which is also suited for extended soaring flights. In fact, he once flew it more than 600 kilometres over the Appalachian Mountains, a trip which lasted eight hours and 45 minutes!

SkyFest returns to Quesnel on Aug. 2, 3, and 4 at the Quesnel Regional Airport! Get your tickets at www.quesnelskyfest.ca and follow #SkyFest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on your favorite performers and a behind-the-scenes look at Quesnel’s International Airshow.

