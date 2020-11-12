‘The Harley Guy’ comedian rides into Oliver

Herb Dixon is said to have the most accurate Harley Davidson impression in the world

His impersonation of a Harley Davidson is better than anyone in the world, or at least his fans think so, which is why Herb Dixon goes by the nickname ‘The Harley Guy’. Dixon will be preforming at Venables Theater in Oliver Dec. 12, 2020. (File photo)

Train Wreck Comedy is back to help people laugh their masks off, safely.

The Okanagan Valley’s only professional comedy company is hosting two shows in Oliver Saturday, Dec. 12 featuring headliner and renowned impressionist Herb Dixon on his “Flat Out Funny Comedy Tour” at the Venables Theatre.

READ MORE: ‘COVID-safe’ comedy coming to Okanagan curling club

Train Wreck Comedy organizer Rob Balsdon thinks people could use a good laugh now more than ever.

“This pandemic has been hard on everyone and I am absolutely stoked to offer some COVID-safe entertainment at a time when people really need to laugh,” said Balsdon.

So, who is Herb Dixon? Dixon’s Harley Davidson impression is said to be the best in the world, earning him the nickname, “The Harley Guy.”

Dixon performed at the 17,000 seat grandstand show at the Calgary Stampede in 2002 and 2005.

In 2003 Dixon was invited to put his Harley Davidson impression to the test by none other than Harley Davidson themselves at their 100-year anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King.

Dixon has also shared the stage with the Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton, LeAnne Rimes and Kenny Chesney at the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2009.

“From corporate conventions to cruise ships and headline performances, Dixon finds a way to have fun with every audience and is known as one of the most consistent comedians working today,” said Train Wreck Comedy organizers in a press release.

Dixon’s Flat Out Funny Comedy Tour will feature two shows on Saturday, Dec. 12 at The Venables Theatre in Oliver.

Showtimes are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $40 at trainwreckcomedy.com.

The shows will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols including physical distancing and mask-wearing.

Check out Dixon’s Harley Davidson impression below:

READ MORE: Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of theirs was stolen

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News