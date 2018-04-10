The Florida Project wraps the Monday Movie series

This film is a deeply moving and poignant look at a childhood spent on a strip outside Disneyland.

The Florida Project will be the last movie of the Kootenay Gallery’s current Monday Night at the Movies Series, showing April 30, 7 p.m. at the Old Theatre Castlegar.

Warm and winning, this film is a deeply moving and poignant look at a childhood spent mainly on a strip of highway just outside Disneyland.

It follows six-year-old Moomie and her rebellious mother Halley over the course of a single summer. They live in a budget motel run by Bobby (Willem Dafoe), whose harsh exterior hides a kind and compassionate heart. Despite the dismal surroundings, the precocious Moomie makes each day a celebration of life, her afternoons overflowing with mischief and grand adventures as she leads a ragtag group of children in her fearless explorations into their unique world. Unbeknownst to Moomie, her fantasy life is supported by the toil and sacrifice of her mother who is forced to explore some dangerous options in order to provide for her daughter.

Director Sean Baker has conjured up a thrillingly vibrant film, bringing us a child’s sense of wonder in the possibilities of a fairy tale life. Hailed by critics as an unusual delight and a big hit at the Toronto Film Festival, The Florida Project is not to be missed.