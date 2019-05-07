The Flippin’ Fiddler playing Revelstoke

Scott Woods will be in town May 26

Scott Woods will be playing the Revelstoke Community Centre on May 26. (File photo)

Renowned Canadian Fiddle Champion Scott Woods and his all-star band present Fiddlin’ Around!

This new uplifting two hour Branson-style live show features lots of fun fiddle tunes in the style of Don Messer, Graham Townsend and Al Cherny, as well as Traditional Country and Gospel songs that reflect the music and values of the past.

The show comes to the Revelstoke Community Centre on May 26 at 7 p.m.

A variety for all tastes and ages, this fast-paced family show will keep everyone entertained with Scott’s keen wit and his prowess on the fiddle, along with sweet harmonies, smooth vocals, yodeling, sensational step dancing, family humour, inspirational stories, and of course, Woods’ famous trick fiddling – front and back somersaults and walking on a barrel – all while playing his fiddle!

Joining Woods onstage in Fiddlin’ Around is the Scott Woods Band, consisting of four of Canada’s finest and most talented musicians:

Naomi Bristow – “Canada’s Yodelin’ Cowgirl” – awarded the Best Traditional Yodel Album by the National Traditional Country Music Association

Steve Piticco – “The Telecaster Master” – multiple winner of the Canadian Country Music Award for Guitar Player of the Year, Instrumentalist of the Year and Vista Rising Star Award

Kendra (Woods) Norris – “The Harmony Ace”- 2016 Canadian Open Fiddle Champion (19-55 division), 3-time Canadian Duet Fiddle Champion with her brother Scott, and multi-instrumentalist (piano, accordion, and singer)

Leo Stock – “Spaghetti Legs” – 14-year old Canadian Step Dance Champion, fiddler, singer, and drummer

Woods is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, two-time winner of the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Championship as well as Fiddle Entertainer of the Year.

In 2018, Woods was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Association. He is known affectionately as ‘The Flippin’ Fiddler’ and tours extensively across Canada and the USA every year raising funds for churches, charities and community service organizations. Woods and the band also tour in Germany.

Tickets for the show are available at the Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre, cash only.

