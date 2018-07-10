The entertainment is as big a part of Comox’ Filberg Festival as the arts and crafts

The Filberg Festival has always been known for featuring exceptional Canadian talent when it comes to entertainment.

The legendary Roy Forbes is part of the musical line up for this year’s Filberg Festival Aug. 4-6 in Comox. Photo by Suzannah Forbes

Headliners at the festival this year, held over the BC Day long weekend, include: Michael Kaeshammer, the Paperboys, Dustin Bentall, Roy Forbes, the R&B Allstars and the Boom Booms. Visit filbergfestival.com for the full line up.

A special evening concert on Aug. 3 will feature Jully Black, a true Canadian icon. Named as one of the 25 “greatest Canadian singers ever,” by CBC Music, she is also considered Canada’s queen of R&B and soul by her fans and peers.

Tickets are priced at $40 for festival seating and available online only.

The festival also showcases a select group of 130 artisans and makers of fine art

And free fares will be offered on all Comox Valley Transit routes during the weekend of the festival.

Set amongst the stately trees and gardens of the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park in Comox, the Filberg Festival is truly a unique event. Enjoy art and nature surrounded by beautiful gardens, rustic out-buildings and magnificent views of Comox Harbour and the Beaufort Range.