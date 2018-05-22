The Cult on stage. (Photo: youtube.com)

The Cult in Abbotsford on ‘tri-headlining’ tour with Stone Temple Pilots, Bush

August concert date at Abbotsford Centre

The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush are teaming up for a “tri-headlining” concert tour that will make a stop at Abbotsford Centre this summer.

The bands’ “Revolution 3” tour will play the venue on Tuesday, Aug. 28, concert promoter Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 25) at 10 a.m. via livenation.com, or call 1-855-985-5000. The price range is $39.50 to $149, plus service charges.

“On Revolution 3, these world renowned, multi-platinum selling bands will create an unforgettable night of music, with each group taking the stage in a different order on every stop of the revolving headline tour,” Live Nation said in a press release. “Fans of the award-winning bands can expect a full set of music by each group and a night of hit songs spanning generations from the three acts sharing one stage for the epic run of shows.”

