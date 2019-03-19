The complete history of science in one hour at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Mouldy bread gave us penicillin, Archimedes took a bath, Newton had a penchant for apples, and as a result of these commonplace things, we now know. (Submitted)

Take a wonderfully historical joy-ride through the complete history of science with Monster Theatre’s fun family show We Now Know: The Complete History of Science.

Join a rockstar scientist, who is about to prove that we are finally at the climax of all scientific knowledge, and her clumsy and extremely accident-prone assistant, as we learn that the next amazing scientific discovery could be just around the corner on March 24.

We Now Know is a rapid-fire comedy chronicling the complete history of science, as told by one expert and her assistant who is convinced that science is boring. From Pythagoras to Einstein, from Mayan numerology to Stephen Hawking, We Now Know explores the highs and lows of humankind’s struggle to make sense of the universe around them.

But this isn’t your regular science lesson! Monster Theatre uses whip-smart comedy, puppets, masks, physical comedy, original songs and even audience participation to explore scientific discoveries in a way that will have you howling with laughter.

Some of the more colourful figures from our scientific past even make appearances, but with a pop culture twist, like Isaac Newton as played by Lady Gaga, or the story of Marie Currie as a mutant zombie flick. Monster Theatre makes science accessible while keeping it hilarious.

Complex theories and ideas get distilled down into something fun like sub-atomic particles explained through the use of hula hoops, or the nature of light by using “the wave.”

The greatest lesson We Now Know teaches though isn’t how mouldy bread gave us penicillin or how Archimedes took a bath, but that the future is more wonderful than we can imagine and that the discoveries of tomorrow rest in the hands of us. By exploring the constant evolution of what “we now know,” our intrepid hosts realize that the more we learn, the more there is yet to discover.

Hold on tight for fast-paced, irreverent and hilarious adventures as you watch these two scientists explore the discoveries, inventions, and innovations of humankind since the dawn of time. It’s history without the boring stuff.

We Now Know – The Complete History of Science is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 24 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).