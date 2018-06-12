The Comox Valley welcomes ‘That Feller You’ve Seen on TV’

He’s been on TV, in the movies, and now he’s coming to Courtenay. Go see Shaun Majumder and get ready for laughs. (Submitted)

Your cheeks will hurt after Gemini Award-winning actor, host and comedian Shaun Majumder unleashes his new stand-up comedy tour in Courtenay for a no-holds-barredds barred laughter.

On Tuesday, June 19 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Sid Williams Theatre, catch Majumder with opener and good friend, award-winning comedian and writer, Matt Wright, in this full-throttle, unabridged dissection of the current times.

“I don’t want to explain too much,” Majumder comments about this tour. “It’s about the time we live in with all the divisive nature of politics and society.”

Best known for his work as co-host on the critically acclaimed CBC series This Hour Has 22 Minutes, the film actor/writer/comedian is a three-time Gemini award-winner and one of Canada’s top comics.

Raised in rural Newfoundland, Shaun’s clever and unique style of comedy has made him a Canadian household name. He is a favourite on the internationally-renowned Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, having hosted the TV series for three seasons.

Majumder has also starred in the Farrelly Brothers Fox comedy entitled Unhitched, which debuted in March 2008 just before his own Comedy Central Presents special debuted in April 2008. Majumder’s television career has also included appearances on Fox’s 24, Cedric the Entertainer Presents and most recently as a guest star on Robson Arms on CTV, the new series Less Than Kind, which will debut this fall on CHUM network and on Da Kink in My Hair on Global TV.

His film credits include Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, The Ladies Man, Pushing Tin, and Purpose and most recently, Bob Funk alongside Rachel Leigh Cook and Olympia Dukakis. Additional information can be found at www.shaunmajumder.com.

Joining Majumder on this cross-Canada tour is Matt Wright, an award winning stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and director who has performed at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival and has headlined comedy clubs from St. John’s to Vancouver.

Like Majumder, Wright grew up in Newfoundland and is currently a writer with This Hour has 22 Minutes. His latest comedy album Vasectomy Baby went to No. 2 on the iTunes Canadian Comedy charts and can be heard frequently on SiriusXM.

Tickets are $47.50 each. Get them in person at the Sid Williams Theatre or online at sidwilliamstheatre.com.