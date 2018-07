Downtown businesses get to show their style while audience enjoys it from the shade

Wearing a cute western outfit, one of the first models in the Duncan Day Fashion Show on Saturday evening, July 14, steps onto the stage outside Duncan City Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It was a sizzling 38 C in downtown Duncan early Saturday evening, with some of the heat coming from the catwalk as local businesses showed their style in the annual Duncan Day Fashion Show.

Yes, while the audience crowded into every available shady spot to watch the show, the clothes were well up to the weather.

Pretty T-shirts, comfortable shorts, breezy dresses, crisp shifts, and great summer shoes: they were all there, along with entries like kids in costumes to add to the fun.