The Cellar hosts a Night of Art on Nov. 20

After much encouragement from his friends and family, a Penticton entrepreneur is branching into the art industry and hosting his first show on Nov. 20.

Though Nick Vassilakakis is better known as the designer and owner of the The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen, he has always loved art and its representation in different mediums. According to a release, he is self taught in oils, water colour, pen, pencil, charcoal and metals.

“In his extensive travels as a young man to present, he is inspired by experiences with people, places, scenes and architecture, his emotions and impressions guide him to create memories on canvas,” states the release. “It has been a long while that relatives, friends and staff have appealed to him to show his creations publicly, but he was hesitant. Finally, he has agreed to a Night of Art at The Cellar, where his art work will be displayed throughout the restaurant for all to enjoy, accompanied with wine and appies.”

The release also states a number of his portraits and paintings have been auctioned in the annual Penticton Art Gallery fundraiser and “bought by people who just by chance have come across his art work.”

The Night of Art takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 per person, which include wine and appetizers. Reservations for dinner can be made by calling the restaurant, located at 412 Main St., at 778-476-1771. Prints and prints on canvas can be ordered through Vassilakakis.

