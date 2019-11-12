The Campbell River Singers will ‘Sing Christmas’

The Campbell River Singers and Conductor John Montgomery invite you all to their 42nd annual Christmas Celebration on Saturday Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Campbell River Baptist Church.

The Campbell River Singers and Conductor John Montgomery invite you all to their 42nd annual Christmas Celebration on Saturday Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Campbell River Baptist Church.

This year the Singers are pleased to have the Campbell River Children’s Choir as their special guests. They will be performing some pieces from their repertoire and will be accompanying the Singers as they present Sing Christmas.

“Sing Christmas” is described as a Christmas choral experience. Composed and arranged by Joel Raney and Mary McDonald, it contains original music by both composers combined with many favorite carols to create a perfect blend of familiar and new. The piece is comprised of four suites woven together by narration to provide a thrilling and complete re-telling of the Christmas story.

“Sing Christmas” will be accompanied by a 17 piece ensemble orchestra of talented local musicians from Courtenay and Campbell River including their own piano accompanist, Lynn Montgomery, and assistant conductor, Shelley Roberts.

The evening wouldn’t be complete without the eclectic seasonal songs that John has chosen, including from 1936, Louis Prima’s What Will Santa Claus Say? (When He Finds Everybody Swingin’). From the movies Home Alone, and Home Alone 2 come Somewhere in My Memory and My Christmas Tree. Mighty Good News, Once Upon a Wintertime, and A Christmas Blessing each provide a different musical mood.

Save the date , call a friend and bring the family for a wonderful evening of music and songs of the Christmas Season.

Tickets available at the Music Plant (recommended) and at the door.