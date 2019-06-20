The Boom Booms, Time Well Wasted among acts to play at Courtenay’s Canada Day celebrations

The City of Courtenay Canada Day organizing team has announced performers, including Canada Day's headline performers The Boom Booms, playing at the Night Before Concert on June 30, as well as many other fantastic performers on July 1.

The Boom Booms are a celebrated band from Vancouver that plays dance music which draws on funk, soul and Latin styles. They have spent the last decade touring the world and playing festivals. Their albums include Hot Rum, Love is Overdue and A Million Miles. They also spent three months in Brazil shooting their socially charged documentary, Boom Boom Brazil.

Comox Valley’s favourite dance band, Time Well Wasted, is a 12-piece horn-driven band with a dynamic sound. Dance the afternoon away on July 1 to the rockin’ classics of the Doobie Brothers, the Eagles, and Chicago. Get your groove on to Aretha Franklin and James Brown. Then get down…get funky to Kool & the Gang, Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire, and more. Fronted by singers Charity Munro and Lindsay Klassen, and backed by a horn section, hot guitar and keyboards, this band delivers a great show.

Queue the Music is a three- member group of young musicians playing multiple instruments and writing their own arrangements. Their style of music is traditional, bluegrass and beyond. The group consists of Micaela Pereira from Nanaimo, a VIU student in the jazz program; Quin Etheridge-Pedden from Lantzville, nominated for a Canadian Folk Music Award in 2017 at the age of 14 years; and Tai McGillivary from Denman Island, who is releasing his second album at 15 years old.

Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie kick things off on Canada Day on the mainstage with dynamic music that crosses genres including blues, rock n’ roll, country, folk and Hawaiian.

Tyler Bartfai, a folk, blues and roots musician from Powell River, will be entertaining beside the Pancake Breakfast. Comox Valley Concert band will be back this year at Civic Square with marches, band originals and popular music. Enjoy the Tea Dance with the Georgia Strait Big Band will be playing big band, swing and Latin. Also, the Canadian Threads Variety Show at the Sid Williams features a high energy showcase of talent in the Comox Valley.

July 1st weekend Performer schedule:

Sunday, June 30

• Multi-Cultural Performances, 4–7:30 p.m., Lewis Park

• Queue the Music, 7:30–8:30 p.m., Lewis Park

• The Boom Booms, 8:30-10 p.m., Lewis Park

Monday, July 1

• Comox Valley Concert Band, 9-10 a.m., Civic Square (Cliffe Avenue/5th Street)

• Tyler Bartfai, 9–10 a.m., Corner of 5th Street and England Avenue

• Comox Valley Drum Group, 9:30 a.m., Downtown Courtenay

• Anela Kahiamoe & Luke Blu Guthrie, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Lewis Park

• DJ Booth, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Simms Park Stage

• Time Well Wasted, 1 p.m., Lewis Park

• Georgia Strait Big Band, 2-4 p.m., Native Sons Hall

• Canadian Threads Variety Show, 7 p.m., Sid Williams Theatre

Check out the City of Courtenay website for all details, schedules and maps for Canada Day: courtenay.ca/canadaday