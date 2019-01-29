The Black Cat Cabaret returns for a seventh year

The 10 minute play contest will take place Feb. 8 and 9

The Black Cat Cabaret, New Vintage Theatre’s 10 minute play contest and season launch, is ready to take hit the catwalk on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 at The Black Box Theatre.

“This event, now in its’ seventh year, is such a fantastic way of launching our season and it also serves as our major fundraiser for the year. Over 40 performers are volunteering their time for this event and all funds raised go towards our upcoming productions,” said Bonnie Gratz, New Vintage Theatre’s artistic director.

The playwright finalists this year include TRU professor George Johnson, professional theatre actor and director Andrew Cooper, who has two plays in the finals, and Krysta Carroll, a high school student from KSS.

In addition to the plays there will be musicians, skits, draws and a silent auction that includes jewellery, gift certificates to local restaurants, stores and gift baskets from sponsors. Door prizes are given to all who dress in black, red or black cat.

The cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, tickets are available at www.selectyourtickets.com

