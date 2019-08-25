The Beatles meet Elvis in Cowichan Theatre show

Ben Klein and The Beatles Experience team up for a tuneful evening in Duncan

The Beatles Experience boys may be from Argentina, but, boy, they know the tunes. (Submitted)

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre is starting its concert season off in style with a night called The Beatles Meet Elvis.

Yes, it’s classic pop and rock, just the way you like it, featuring Ben Klein as Elvis Presley and The Beatles Experience as, well, The Beatles.

Klein opens the show and will take you back to those Fabulous ’50s, when music was exploding with energy, by bringing you all your favorite Elvis songs.

After the intermission, Klein will be joined onstage by The Beatles Experience.

On the evening of August 27, 1965, Elvis Presley and The Beatles, the music world’s biggest stars, met for the first and only time. When the Fab Four went to see the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll at his Beverly Hills mansion, on a night off from their U.S. tour, the result was an impromptu jam session. But there are no recordings or photographs of the event.

Until now.

Then, the Beatles Experience will close out the night featuring your favorite hits from the Liverpool lads.

Some of the best songs of the 20th century were sung by either one or the other of these two. Just think of the fabulous tunes you’ll be hearing in just one show.

And when you remember that the early Beatles songs were strongly influenced by Buddy Holly, there’s an even greater connection to the great days of rock & roll.

So, let’s hear a bit about these performers.

Ben Klein has performed in the exclusive tribute show, Good Rockin at the Elvis Day Festival in Memphis, the first ever presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and Elvis International Magazine.

In 2007 he became a member of the elite EPE Top Ten ultimate Elvis tribute artists in the world. He finished in fifth place. In 2008, he moved up to fourth place.

In 2011, he won first runner up in the Ultimate Elvis Contest sponsored by EPE and Legends in Concert. He joined EPE’s Ultimate Elvis tour in 2012, and again in 2013.

The Beatles Experience was born in 2011 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina? Si. In 2014 they won the “battle of bands” in the 14th Latin America Beatleweek, organized by The Cavern Club in Buenos Aires, which sounds like a spot to add to the old bucket list.

This prestigious contest gathers the best South American Beatle tributes every year. Two of the band’s members have been awarded “Best Guitar Player” for three consecutive years (2012, 2013, 2014) and “Best Drummer” in 2013 as well.

Even though The Beatles Experience is very respectful of the Beatles roots in each song they play, its members clearly put their stamp on them. This passion is what makes them sound more original and fresh when they play live, so don’t miss this chance to revel in that atmosphere.

Showtime is 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

Tickets are $39.50 each. Get them at https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=2536 or call 250-748-7529 to reserve.