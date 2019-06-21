The beat goes on for Roger Sparkes, provincial winners announced, Sunset Cinema back

Indefatigable music festival worker Jean Davis has given us the official results from the Performing Arts BC competition recently.

Among Cowichan Valley participants, in Choirs: Class #101, Male Choir, the winner was Acafellas, Sheila Johnson director.

The Acafellas recording will now be forwarded to the national competition being held in Saskatoon in August.

Also in choirs, this time in Class #103, School Choir, 19 years & under, the runner-up was the Frances Kelsey Secondary School Choir, Michelle Weckesser director.

In the Vocal competition, Senior Classical Voice, Honourable Mention went to Alyssa Lennox, while in Intermediate Vocal Variety, the winner was Amelia Macintosh.

In Dance, Stage II, the runner up was Owen Hogg, while in Modern II, Clara Keefer earned an Honourable Mention.

•••

While we’re talking about boosters of the Cowichan Theatre, a special celebration of life is being held for Roger Sparkes on Saturday, June 22, starting at 2 p.m. in the theatre itself.

Roger’s family, friends, his family of friends, and the Friends of the Cowichan Centre and Cowichan Performing Arts Centre are gathering to celebrate this very special man, who worked tirelessly to boost the Cowichan Theatre in its early years.

Donations in lieu of flowers will go to the Friends of the Cowichan Centre. Any inquiries? Contact salishpride@telus.net

•••

An Elvis impersonator – Ron Peacey from Homalco Nation in Campbell River – is one of the featured performers at the Aboriginal Day festivities at Waterwheel Park in Chemainus today (Friday, June 21).

But before he dons his $1,500 jumpsuit and cranks up his guitar, a full afternoon of celebration of Indigenous culture and heritage will be on display at the downtown park.

The event is hosted by the newly formed First Nation committee of the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society (CVCAS) that puts on music performances in the park through the summer.

CVCAS board member Val Bob from Penelakut said that the organization has been working to recognize all the original inhabitants of the traditional Hul’qumi’num territory in the Chemainus Valley. They include not only Penelakut, whose people once lived around the bay in Chemainus, but also of Halalt, Lyackson and Stz’uminus.

Bob said that the committee decided to stick with the name Aboriginal Day even though its is now officially known as National Indigenous Peoples Day across Canada.

“It is just one day out of the year,” she said. “But every day should be a day to recognize our Indigenous heritage and culture. I am also working with the CVCAS-run Rainforest Arts gallery in Chemainus to feature more Coast Salish artists. We’ll also be doing other things to work towards meaningful partnerships and understanding of our history and future together.”

After the opening ceremony at noon, that includes the Tzinquaw dancers from Cowichan, other performers will take to the stage including Mbira Spirit, Nate Harris from Stz’uminus and Cindy Sioux before Elvis makes his appearance.

There will also be a variety of food, arts and crafts vendors and information booths.

For more information, please contact Mark Kiemele (who is on the board of the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society) at 250-246-3438 or mkiemele@shaw.ca

•••

Coastal Community has told me they are bringing Sunset Cinema back to Duncan

It’s a free outdoor movie event that supports the Young Entrepreneurs program

On July 23rd, you’re invited to pull up a lawn chair to enjoy Smallfoot. Don’t miss the chance to watch a free movie by the light of the stars at Duncan’s Cowichan Sportsplex.

Thousands of Island families have enjoyed Sunset Cinema’s outdoor movie nights over the past eight years. “This event is a great way for us to say thank you to Islanders for all their support and build community at the same time,” says Allyson Prescesky, Senior Manager, Community Experience and Communications for Coastal Community.

If this is your first time catching one of the flicks, remember the movie begins as soon as it’s dark, but you’ll want to arrive early to find a spot for your blankets, pillows or lawn chairs. And if you want a few snacks, Coastal Community’s ATM-on-wheels, VanGo, will be available for anyone who needs cash (surcharge-free for Credit Union members).

The concession stand sells popcorn, candy, pop, cotton candy, and glow sticks, all in support of Coastal Community’s Young Entrepreneurs program. As you’ll see in the trailers before the movie, this exciting school-based initiative allows elementary students in classrooms across the Island to design their own business, developing their financial and money management skills while having a lot of fun. Last summer, Sunset Cinema raised over $10,000 to help kids explore the world of business!

From July 22nd to the 27th, Island residents can attend other Sunset Cinema events, featuring additional fan-favourite flicks. To learn which family-friendly movie is playing at each Island location, visit the events section of Coastal Community’s Facebook page (facebook.com/CoastalCommunity) and be sure to RSVP to your community’s event. You can also see the full schedule and movie selections on the Special Events page at cccu.ca.

Follow Coastal Community on Facebook or Twitter (@CCCU) to learn about the fun contests and giveaways planned for this year’s Sunset Cinema.