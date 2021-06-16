In conjunction with the exhibition, Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 hired local Graffiti artist Jamie Cross to paint a mural that is serving as the backdrop for a public photo booth.

The annual “Artrageous” open art exhibition at Centre 64

Have you stopped in at Centre 64 lately? The gallery has been open to the public, with only a few short interruptions, throughout the pandemic and is currently showcasing the annual "Artrageous" open art exhibition, this year titled "Artrageous Celebrating Pride". In this vein, artists were asked to keep in mind when selecting their submissions: the celebration of LGBTQ2SAI+ communities, social acceptance, self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights, and pride.

“We had a great response and received a wide variety of entries by artists from Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston, Skookumchuck, and Invermere. Artworks on display include fabric and textile arts, oil and acrylic paintings, photography, multimedia, ceramic, glass, and metal art. Each piece presents the theme in its own unique way”, says Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 administrator Christine Besold.

“Our three adjudicators had a difficult time selecting only three winners out of all the amazing art pieces entered.”

Adjudicators were looking for pieces extending the traditional boundaries of art, presenting original concepts, materials, and techniques.

This year’s winners are as follows: 1st prize $150 to Jimmie Dancer for “Beauty and The Beast”, 2nd prize $125 to Zoe Dancer for “Naomi” and 3rd prize $100 to Andrea Revoy for “Rainbow Roxy”. The recipient of the always popular People’s Choice award will be announced after the closing of the exhibition on July 3rd. 2021 at 4 PM.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 hired local Graffiti artist Jamie Cross to paint a mural that is serving as the backdrop for a public photo booth. The mural is mounted outdoors on the south facing side of Centre 64, and Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 is encouraging the public to take their pictures, with or without their favourite pet, and post them on Facebook or Instagram. Do not forget to add the hashtag #pridewall and tag @kimberleyarts!

The gallery exhibition is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 pm until July 3rd ,2021 at 4 PM. For those who cannot make it in person, part of “Artrageous Celebrating Pride” is also available to view on the Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 website: kimberleyarts.com. Centre 64 Gallery and online gallery visitors can vote for their favourite art piece both in person and in the online gallery (1 vote per person at Centre 64 + 1 vote per person online).

