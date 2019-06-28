The 39 Days of July kicks off with long weekend of entertainment on two stages

From young dancers to seasoned musicians, there's truly something for every taste. Check it out

Shaky Reay Suter and Ed Peekeekoot are sure to please on Canada Day. (Submitted)

It’s baaaaacccck!

Yes, The 39 Days of July kicks off today (Friday, June 28) at noon with a full day of entertainment, at both Charles Hoey Park’s Buckerfield’s Stage and later at City Square.

You’re going to have guests over the long weekend, so bring them downtown to enjoy the free entertainment!

The Dennis and Andy Show have the honour of first up. They’ll be followed by Naomi Payan, the Steve McKinnon Trio, Amanda Nixon from Lake Cowichan, super songwriter Cara McCandless, Pine Box Rebellion, Carlson’s Dance Studio (6 p.m.), and James Meyer with friends (7 p.m.).

And finally, the action moves to City Square with Big Easy Funk on the big stage, offering a mardi gras atmosphere with their nine-piece band.

And that’s just the first day!

***

Saturday, June 29 means Zumba with Roz — a 39 Days favourite — where folks come out at 11 a.m. to work out in the hot sun.

After that, we’ve got Dale Manason, Spent Rent, Rick White, The Klez, Over the Moon, So Long, The Real Sarahs, and The Top Boost (7 p.m.), a psychedelic garage pop band.

In City Square at 8:30 p.m., Eliminator will offer ZZ Top music as the big stage celebrates rock.

***

Sunday, June 30, the first of the Specialty Sundays held within the festival, is devoted to diversity.

On the Buckerfield’s stage at Charles Hoey Park, you can hear Matthew Kinnunen, starting at 11 a.m. followed by Over the Moon, Lady O and Leon Nagasaki, and the Gettin’ Higher Choir (2 p.m.) who are always popular with the Duncan crowd.

At 3 p.m. Pat Wictor brings his amazing slide guitar playing to the stage, followed by the Wayne Kozak Trio, Zak & Chad, Cara McCandless (6 p.m.) and at 7 p.m. The Clanns, with a bit of Celtic to rock out the day at the park.

Then, in City Square, at 8:30 p.m., it’s Decades After Paris, a seven-piece R&B band with horn section in true Stax/Muscle Shoals style.

***

Monday, July 1 is Canada Day, of course, and there’s plenty going on at the 39 Days.

Starting at 11 a.m. at the Buckerfield’s Stage at Charles Hoey Park, it’s the Seniors Resource Centre Ukulele Ensemble, followed at noon by Amanda Nixon, Rogue Wave, and, at 2 p.m. Ed Peekeekoot and Shaky Reay, who are always worth a listen.

At 3 p.m. there’s the Glenn Foster Band, followed by the Hardware Girls, Tropic Mayhem, the Gene Grooms trio, and Terry Robb and Davis Vest (7 p.m.).

In City Square, at 8 p.m. (note that earlier start time) it’s Big River, a Johnny Cash/Waylon Jennings tribute that’ll have you singing along.

