The 25th annual Osoyoos Eggstravaganza gets cracking on Saturday

Find out what the Town of Osoyoos has planned for Easter

Looking for Easter celebrations? Osoyoos has egg-sactly what you’re looking for with the 25th annual Eggstravaganza on April 20.

The day kicks off with a pancake breakfast courtesy of the Rotary Club. Breakfast is served from 8 until 11 a.m. in the town square. The breakfast is $5, and the perfect way to get the morning started.

Starting at 9 a.m., the other family fun and activities begin. Balloon twister, face painting, egg guessing, glitter tattoos, and more will be available. There will also be a fish pond, bouncy castle and more in the town square until 1 p.m.

The easter egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. for all kids 11 and under. The hunt is held at the Osoyoos Elementary School. At 11 a.m., the bike and trike judging contest begins back at the town square.

Live music by Mat Duffus starts at 9:30 a.m., and the volunteer firefighters will be on scene in front of the Old Fire Hall starting at 11 a.m. to serve up fresh hot dogs by donation for cancer research.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.