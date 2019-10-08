Thanksgiving Studio Tour returns to Nanoose Bay

The annual event will feature three new artists

The annual Thanksgiving Studio Tour is coming back to Nanoose Bay.

The public can visit the Nanoose Bay Studio from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a self-guided tour.

Various artisans and artists will have their work displayed, including three new artists.

Newly featured artists include: Kelly Corbett, an acrylic realist landscape painter; Carmichael Canvas, a photographer who focuses on the connection between humans and nature; and Susan Stevens, a jeweler who re purposes vintage items.

Tours will take place at Nanoose Place at 2925 Northwest Bay Rd., as well as in artist’s homes.

Guest art locations and more information can be found on their website, nanoosebaystudiotour.com.

