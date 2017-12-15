TGIF: South Okanagan events

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

CONCERTS

Dec. 15 — Songs for Yuletide: Christmas with Tracy Fehr and the Seraphim Vocal Ensemble, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Penticton. Medieval music to traditional Christmas favourites. Proceeds to South Okanagan Women in Need Society (tickets at the Book Shop (242 Main St. or at the door). $25 adults/ $20 seniors/youth.

Dec. 16 — Corona Beach Party at the Barking Parrot featuring DJ B Mann.

Dec. 21 — Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at the Barking Parrot featuring live music from Jack and Jill. Prizes for the ugliest sweater. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. $10 cover.

Dec. 22 — Company B Jazz Band is bringing the band’s Christmas cheer to the Dream Café. Premium tickets are $40 and wing seats are $30.

Dec. 28 — Songs of the Southern Belles is a musical tribute to the female country stars of the 50s through 70s presented in the style of the Grand Ole Opry. The Dream Café hosts Anna Jacyszyn and Kinga Heming on Dec. 28. Tickets are $28 for premium seats and $18 for the wings.

Jan. 12 — A little folk, a little bluegrass and a little experimental jazz-rock-fusion, The Screendoors with special guest Sunday Morning String Band, a folk/old time quartet, perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $27 for premium seats and $17 for wings.

EVENTS

Dec. 16 — The Penticton Arts Council presents a Christmas Craft Fair at the Leir House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve in the Grand Ballroom at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Dinner buffet, DJ entertainment, midnight fireworks show with bubbly party favours. Tickets are $55 at the Lakeside front desk.

Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve party at the Dream Café featuring Rann Berry’s The Soul of Motown. Champagne, party favours, snacks and a ton of fun. Doors at 7 p.m. Showtime at 9:30 p.m. (three sets and two intermissions). Tickets are $100 which includes two tapas, dessert and drink of your choice. Or, for entertainment only, tickets are $65 (menu still available).

Dec. 31 — Tiger Alley presents New Year’s Bootleggers’ Ball featuring Leila Neverland and the Old Town Jazz Ensemble, Coco Cabaret, Boundless Bellydance and much more. Formal dress code. Event is at Craft Corner Kitchen and includes five-course dinner at 5 p.m. and dancing and entertainment from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tickets at Tiger Alley and Craft Corner Kitchen.

Jan. 18 — Kitchen Stove Film Festival presents The Other Side of Hope. Tickets available at The Book Shop on Main Street (cash only) or at the Penticton Art Gallery. All movies are screened at the Landmark Cinema 7.