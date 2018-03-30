TGIF: South Okanagan events

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Upcoming concerts and events from around the South Okanagan. Western News graphic

CONCERTS

March 31 — The House is a-Rockin’ Blues Jam, hosted by the Yard Katz in Orchard House. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Great showcase of local artists from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Admission $5, in support of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.

April 1 — Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co. at 198 Ellis St. from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring the Darylectones.

April 6 — As the front man, lead guitar player and driving force behind the rock band Cosmic Brew, Mason Burns recently signed a record deal and is recording and producing his first solo album. His show at the Dream Café starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for premium seats and $10 for wings.

April 7 — Hard rock band Wise Youngblood are performing at The Mule on Martin from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

April 7 — Van Django, a Vancouver-based acoustic string quartet, breathes fire into gypsy jazz at the Dream Café. Tickets are $43 for premium seats and $33 for wings. The show starts at 8 p.m.

April 11 — Hillbilly-flavoured, swing inflected, ragtime music you don’t want to miss at the Dream Café when Petunia and the Vipers visit. Tickets are $43 for premium seats and $33 for wings.

April 13 — The Summerland Community Arts Council presents Friday Night Live featuring music from Kevin Foley (Neil Young tribute artist). The event is at 7:30 p.m. at 9525 Wharton St. $10 entry per person.

EVENTS

Until March 31 — The Federation of Canadian Artists presents a juried exhibition of artworks of the Okanagan landscape by active members of the South Okanagan-Similkameen chapter at The Art Gallery in Osoyoos. The opening reception is March 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. Open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday for the duration of the showing.

March 31 — The Easter Bunny is planning a visit to Liquidity Winery, where age-appropriate visitors can forage through the vines to try and find over 500 treats, gifts and surprises. The hunt begins at noon and goes until 3 p.m. Participation is free and no tickets required.

April 6 to 8 — The Okanagan Valley Writers’ Festival takes place at the Shatford Centre.

April 6 to 8 — The B.C. Interior RV Show returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre campus.

April 7 — St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church daffodil tea and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Books, jewelry and more. Free admission. Refreshments are $6 per person.

April 13 to 14 — The 23rd annual Okanagan Fest of Ale at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Single-day admission is $29 and a weekend pass is $49.