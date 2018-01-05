TGIF: South Okanagan concerts and events

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Concerts and events listings for Penticton and the South Okanagan. Western News graphic

Jan. 12 — A little folk, a little bluegrass and a little experimental jazz-rock-fusion, The Screendoors with special guest Sunday Morning String Band, a folk/old-time quartet, perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $27 for premium seats and $17 for wings.

Jan. 17 — An intimate evening with Juno Award-winning singer Connie Kaldor whose music embraces elements of gospel, rock, country and western, folk, bluegrass and adult contemporary. Premium tickets are $43 and wings are $33 at the Dream Café.

Jan. 22 and 23 — The Good Lovelies drop in to the Dream Café for two nights. Tickets are $41 for premium seats and $31 for the wings.

Jan. 26 — Celebrating their 25th anniversary year, The Paperboys are performing at the Dream Café. Tickets are $43 for premium seats and $33 for the wings.

Jan. 27 — Cosmic Brew performs at the Barking Parrot Bar at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Feb. 2 and 3 — Canadian-born contemporary roots artist WiL brings his distinctive sound to the Dream Café for two nights. Premium tickets are $30 and wings are $20.

Feb. 11 — Acclaimed country rockers Old Dominion bring their Happy Endings tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre with special guests Cold Creek County and The Washboard Union. Tickets available at the SOEC box office, www.ValleyFirstTix.com or by calling 1-877-SOEC-TIX.

March 16 — The Canadian Country Music Association Awards’ reigning Male Artist of the Year, Brett Kissel is performing at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Tickets available at the SOEC box office, www.ValleyFirstTix.com or by calling 1-877-SOEC-TIX.

March 27 — Acclaimed rockers Shinedown at the South Okanagan Events Centre with special guests One Bad Son and 10 Years. Tickets available at the SOEC box office, www.ValleyFirstTix.com or by calling 1-877-SOEC-TIX.

April 18 — Dubbed the “essential link” between the music of East and West, Harry Manx, creates short musical stories that wed the tradition of blues with the depth of classical Indian ragas. He is performing at the Dream Café. Premium tickets are $52 and wings are $42.

May 10 — George Thorogood and the Destroyers bring their Rock Party Tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

EVENTS

Jan. 18 — Kitchen Stove Film Festival presents The Other Side of Hope. Tickets available at The Book Shop on Main Street (cash only) or at the Penticton Art Gallery. All movies are screened at the Landmark Cinema 7.

Jan. 20 — Join the Penticton Scottish Festival Society for the Robbie Burns dinner. Cocktails at 5 p.m. followed by the full Burns supper at 6 p.m. at the Shatford Centre. Tickets are $25 at the Shatford Centre.

Jan. 24 to 27 — Soundstage Productions presents The Secret Garden at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Tickets are $45 (plus tax). All shows at 7 p.m. with a special matinee on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m.

Feb. 8 to March 3 — Many Hats Theatre presents Buying the Moose, a comedy about two couples, one in crisis and the other caught up in their chaos of misunderstandings and anxieties. Shows are Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.). Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at The Nest & Nectar at the Cannery Trade Centre or call 250-493-7275.

Feb. 17 — Apex Mountain Resort and The Gunbarrel Saloon are hosting the fifth annual Brewski Craft Beer, Cider and Spirits Festival from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets include eight beer tokens, tasty appies supplied by the Gunbarrel and an after party with live music. Afterparty at the Gunbarrel with a live band starting at 10 p.m. For more information visit www.apexresort.com/events/apexbrewski/

April 18 to 22 — Cirque du Soleil returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre with Crystal.