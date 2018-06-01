TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

CONCERTS

June 2 — The Alan Crossley Quartet returns for their second appearance at the Dream Café. Tickets are $35 for premium seats and $25 for the wings.

June 3 — Dorian Goodwin provides free entertainment at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

June 5 — Penticton Concert Band with Dave Brunelle conducting presents their spring concert from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at the Penticton United Church. Listen to the 52 talented musicians entertain with traditional tunes, marches, show tunes, pop music and more. Tickets are $15 for adults $5 for children.

June 7 — Originally from Iran and Israel Itamar Erez and Hamin Honari bring the traditional sounds of the Middle East with their own original music. Tickets are $30 for premium seats and $20 for the wings.

June 10 — Join Daryl from the Darylectones for a free concert at the Cannery Brewing Company from 6 to 8 p.m.

June 17 — Aaron Goodwin will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street. from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

EVENTS

June 2 — What makes running better? The addition of beer. The Penticton Beer Run starts at Square One Hop Growers and takes participants through seven craft beer stops, finishing at the Kettle Valley Station Pub.

June 9 — Festival of Flowers show by the Penticton and District Garden Club at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. Ribbons handed out for each class and best in show. Entries are accepted between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Judging at 11 a.m. No five to exhibit.

June 10 — Wildstone Colours4Kids Run from 10 a.m. to noon at LocoLanding. Choose 2.5 kilometres or a five km run where you will get covered from head to toe in vibrant colours. All proceeds to the OSNS Child Development Centre. Register at www.wildstone.com/run/

June 10 — Take an Old Bag to Tea fashion show, tea and silent auction presented by the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary at the Lakeside Resort from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Call 250-490-9786 for more information.

June 28 — The Penticton Art Gallery’s 41st annual fundraiser art auction. Guests will be greeted with bubbly at the door before the live auction commences. Meal catered by Chef Instead and a cash bar available. Tickets are $80 ($70 for art gallery members). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.